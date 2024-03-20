Former Giuliani Associate Names Names In Shocking Video That Fox News Won't Air

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas made some startling accusations during a House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday, but don’t expect to see it air on Fox News.

Parnas, who helped Donald Trump by attempting to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden, told the committee that various GOP politicians and members of the conservative media purposely spread disinformation about the current president.

And he named names, including Fox News host Sean Hannity and Rep. Pete Sessions, who, Parnas pointed out, is a member of the House Oversight Committee.

It all started when Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) asked Parnas about when “the campaign to dig up dirt on Biden” became “a campaign to spread disinformation and lies about Biden.”

Parnas said after the Biden investigation turned up nothing substantial at all, Giuliani and journalist John Solomon ― who was responsible for pushing many Ukraine conspiracy theories ― started “trying to push narratives that were — we had no, they were not validated.”

“Basically, a letter would come over from somebody in Ukraine, I’d hand it over to John Solomon. Next thing you knew, he was on Fox TV two hours later with Sean Hannity,” he explained.

Parnas said Giuliani then began working with Russian agents and Russian assets to spread anti-Biden propaganda and disinformation ”around May, June of 2019.”

He also testified that Giuliani was “absolutely” aware that those Russian sources were working on behalf of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He also said Giuliani had no problem with spreading lies “as long as it fit the narrative.”

But pushing falsehoods could be a challenge, since many of the media outlets were skeptical of the allegations “except for Fox and a few other right-wing media groups,” and”didn’t want to take any of the information.”

Parnas said the unwillingness of many media outlets to just spread disinformation without question “aggravated” Giuliani, Solomon and others.

“And the main group that it was being pushed through was Fox,” Parnas said, adding that it was mainly “Sean Hannity and some other media personalities over there.”

Parnas also named others.

“There was also other people that were doing the bidding for the Russians. People in congress, like Sen. Ron Johnson, like congressman Pete Sessions, who sits here right now, that was with me from the very beginning of this journey into finding up digging dirt on Joe Biden,” he said.

You can see the exchange between Parnas and Raskin below, since there is little chance Fox News will show it.

You will probably never see this on Hannity as it’s incredibly damaging pic.twitter.com/0v4cHScfAw — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024

In fact, Fox News cut away from the hearing during his testimony, as you can see below.

After ex Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas lays out exactly where Trump and the GOP’s disinformation on President Biden came from - Russia - Fox News cuts away to make sure their viewers don’t hear any more. pic.twitter.com/qaOS0sTqu7 — BigBlueWaveUSA® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) March 20, 2024

HuffPost reached out to Sessions for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

However, many people on X, formerly Twitter, were shocked by Parnas’ testimony since it suggested that Republican members of the House Oversight Committee are well aware their investigation into the Bidens is based on a false premise ― and yet they’re doing it anyway.

House Republicans knew their source was a Russian asset, the same House Republicans did the same thing during the Ukraine blackmail impeachment where intel told them their info was Russian disinformation but they used it anyway. Republicans are a national security risk. https://t.co/T0Vc4q9f7w — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) March 20, 2024

Russia! Russia! Russia! We have enemy’s of the state holding public office. The only way to get rid of them is by voting to ensure the GOP is stripped of power. Then, their failure to uphold their oaths in exchange for power can be investigated and if needed, convicted and tried. https://t.co/KhciudJZip — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) March 20, 2024

🤯 Pete Sessions, Rudy Giuliani, Ron Johnson… all in on the conspiracy to use Russian disinformation to smear Biden.



Yup, Fox won’t be showing this to their viewers. https://t.co/povLirWJQl — Stephanie Rewis (@stefsull) March 20, 2024

Lev Parnas telling truths & naming names. This is a BFD. Trump’s co-conspirators in Congress, media, etc have gotten away w hiding in the darkness (thanks, Merrick!)



They’re on this freakin committee (Pete Sessions must’ve enjoyed Parnas’ statement!). Thank you, Mr. Parnas https://t.co/sv7qTZnWpr — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) March 20, 2024

Here’s @levparnas specifically calling out @SenRonJohnson as being a Russian influencer.

Something we already knew.

You’re a traitor @RonJohnsonWI. https://t.co/jU41jDpDV9 — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) March 20, 2024

I would like to thank James Comer for this last Hunter Biden hearing. It provided a national platform to Lev Parnas to expose some of the corruption of Trump, Rudy, Barr & their other henchmen. His testimony will dominate the news cycle, & we thank Comer for making it possible. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2024

Parnas was sentenced to 20 months in prison back in June 2022 for fraud and campaign finance crimes.

