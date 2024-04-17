Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham spent several 'work days' on the Treasure Coast

Former Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, who died Tuesday at age 87, was known for his hundreds of "work days" in which he spent a day in different parts of the state working various regular jobs.

Over the years, a number of those days were on the Treasure Coast.

Florida U.S. Sen. Bob Graham visits St. Lucie County in January, 2002, where he spent a day as a security guard at the St. Lucie Nuclear Plant on South Hutchinson Island.

He spent a day as a police officer, a bank teller, a construction worker, a marine biologist, and rehabilitation aide, according to a November 2003 Press Journal article. Twice he visited the Florida Power & Light Co. St. Lucie Nuclear Plant on Hutchinson Island -- first as a radiation protection specialist in 1990 and later as a security guard after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

That final visit was spent examining whether the security officers should be federal workers, which Graham eventually came out against in a news conference following his workday.

"Had he not taken the time to come in and understand the details of what was going on, a decision might have been made that was not right," Art Stall, then senior vice president of the company's nuclear division, said at the time.

"That characterizes his whole approach in office. He gets out into the field and understands what the issues are ... which I think places him a step above other congressmen and senators we have today. We're going to sorely miss him."

Donald Rolle, a retired construction worker who helped the senator on his first workday on the Treasure Coast, in Vero Beach, on Nov. 7, 1977, remembered Graham being a quick study, according to the 2003 Press Journal article.

Congresswoman Gwen Graham and her father, former Gov. Bob Graham, joined the Indian Riverkeeper testing for algae in Martin County in 2016. Despite the threat of torrential rain, Rep. Gwen Graham and her father went out to help take water sample collections for a study being conducted by Dr. Larry Brand.

Graham returned to Vero Beach almost exactly a decade later, spending his 51st birthday cashing checks and opening bank accounts at what then was Barnett Bank. He was even surprised with a birthday cake decorated with the American flag.

A workday in Stuart came in 1982 as a stint at a rehabilitation center, where he arrived almost an hour late because he stopped to speak to a group of students at Martin County High School. At the time, the first-term governor was running for a second term he would win.

Former St. Lucie County Commission Chairman Cliff Barnes recalled a day in 1991 when he "kidnapped (Graham) on the open seas" when the senator was working as a marine biologist at Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution in Fort Pierce.

Along with other members of the Treasure Coast Wildlife Foundation, Barnes was protesting plans to develop cargo operations at the port.

They flagged down his boat and were surprised when he asked to get on board.

"The thing that impressed me: he seemed genuinely interested in the issues and really didn't do a whole lot of talking," Barnes said. "He did a lot of listening and asked a lot of questions."

Graham had more questions for Port St. Lucie police officers when he spent a day in 1996 examining federal funding for community police while patrolling the city's western section. Then Officer Rod Dobler, who spent part of the day escorting the senator, was impressed with his down-to-earth demeanor.

In 2016, Graham’s daughter, then Congresswoman Gwen Graham, and Graham, joined the Indian Riverkeeper on a workday testing for algae in Martin County.

Bob Graham’s visits to the Treasure Coast for workdays include:

Jan. 7, 2002: Security officer at Florida Power & Light, Fort Pierce

Feb. 10, 1996: Community police officer, Port St. Lucie

Sept. 16, 1991: Marine biologist at Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, Fort Pierce

Nov. 11, 1990: Radiation protection specialist at Florida Power & Light, Fort Pierce

Nov. 11, 1987: Teller at Barnett Bank, Vero Beach

Oct. 14, 1982: Aide at Tri-County Rehabilitation Center, Stuart

Nov. 7, 1977: Construction worker at East Coast Self-Help Housing, Vero Beach

