Hit-and-run crash on U.S. 1 seriously injures pedestrian in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious head injuries.

Police and the St. Lucie County Fire District about 9:43 p.m. Tuesday went to the incident at South U.S. 1 and Southeast Jennings Road, which is in southern Port St. Lucie north of Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old man, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with serious head injuries, police stated.

His injuries were not considered life threatening, according to Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson, on Wednesday.

“At this time, the circumstances surrounding the hit-and-run crash are unknown,” police stated on social media. “The suspect vehicle description is believed to be a black four-door Honda Accord.“

Those with information are asked to call Officer Keith Appelbaum at 772-871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

