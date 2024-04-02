Forensic report on Washington Bridge failure coming weeks later than anticipated. Here's why.

PROVIDENCE − Don't expect the release this week of the "forensic analysis" that was commissioned to answer the big unanswered questions about how the westbound span of the Washington Bridge deteriorated to the point that it now needs to be torn down – and who is responsible.

As recently as last week, Gov. Dan McKee told reporters he expected the analysis, being conducted by Wiss, Janney, Elstner, initially expected in early-March would come out "within a week."

But in response to questions from The Journal and other media outlets, The McKee administration acknowledged on Tuesday that the completion and release of the findings is weeks, if not months away as the consultants go deeper into the archival history of the late 1960s-era bridge and the state reboots its legal strategy.

Construction on the closed side of the Washington Bridge.

Consultants say they must dig into the bridge's past

In a statement issued by the governor's office, spokeswoman Olivia DaRocha said that McKee is "committed to conducting a thorough review" of what led up to the failure of the Washington Bridge.

"While we are eager to identify the root causes, we also understand that a methodical and detailed approach is needed to prepare the state for any potential legal action that would allow us to hold responsible parties accountable," she said.

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, she said, determined during their analysis that "many additional archival documents throughout the bridge’s 50-year history must also be retrieved, reviewed and considered in order to create a comprehensive forensic report," which has extended the timeline for the report, which also has to be reviewed by the state's "independent experts" – McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen (MBJ).

"Ultimately, the state’s goal is to seek financial recovery from any responsible parties. The governor’s office is finalizing plans to engage an outside legal team to support this effort," DaRocha said.

The release of the forensic report, she said, "must be carefully coordinated with that legal team, to ensure that we maximize the state’s chances of a successful outcome."

McKee says those responsible will be held accountable

The westbound side of the interstate highway bridge over the Seekonk River that connects Providence and East Providence was abruptly closed on Dec. 11, 2023 after the inadvertent discovery of broken and severed tie-down rods, undetected during inspections as recent as last July.

Closer scrutiny since then has revealed much more serious deterioration that led the state's engineers to recommend it be torn down and replaced.

Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, Jr. and Gov. Dan McKee talk about the demolition of the westbound span of the Washington Bridge and building a replacement span on March 14.

At at March 14 news conference to announce the decision to tear down the bridge, McKee hinted at legal action to recoup money from anyone who may have done something wrong while working on the bridge, but declined to name any targets.

But legal action, if any, would only come after the results of the separate "forensic audit" of the bridge are released.

"We will hold anyone responsible, all responsible parties fully accountable," McKee said that day. "Today we are announcing that we will be replacing the bridge, but also accountability and the day of reckoning for those who are responsible for the position that we're in and the position that the people of the state of Rhode Island are in. That day is coming and it's coming very soon.

The Department of Transportion confirmed Tuesday that its has selected GM2 as the owner’s representative for the design-build project for the new bridge and VN Engineers as the owner’s representative for the demolition project.

"The new owners’ reps will assist in preparing the new RFPs for the design-build and demolition and they are expected to be issued by the end of this month," spokesman Charles St. Martin said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Washington Bridge forensic analysis delayed for weeks. Here's why.