The westbound Washington Bridge is coming down. Here's what comes next.

The westbound Washington Bridge will not be saved, Gov. Dan McKee announced Thursday after engineers recommended Rhode Island tear the structure down as soon as possible to begin a multi-year replacement project.

If demolition of the bridge begins by this summer, drivers can expect a new bridge to open by the end of 2026, an engineering firm hired by McKee to analyze the findings said. Building a new bridge is expected to cost up to $300 million.

"I am deeply disturbed by the additional findings related to his project," McKee told reporters at an afternoon briefing. "This situation has been disruptive and challenging and it will continue to be that way for a while, but we will do everything necessary to keep people safe."

Construction on the closed side of Washington Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

What comes next for the bridge?

Within two weeks, the state will hire an owners' representative. By July, the state will have chosen a design-build company to build the new bridge. When that company is chosen, there will be a new update on the expected cost as well as the expected timeline for a new bridge to open.

The advertisements for the demolition bids will go out at the start of April and demolition should be complete by March 2025.

A company that will design and build the new bridge is supposed to be selected by the end of July.

The demolition and the design and build of the new bridge should overlap, with fabrication of bridge parts happening as the bridge is being taken down.

"By the time the demolition is complete, it should be a seamless transition," Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. said during Thursday's press conference.

Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. and Gov. Dan McKee discuss the demolition of the westbound span of the Washington Bridge during a Thursday afternoon press conference at the Department of Administration building.

RIDOT identifying sources of funding

McKee said the expected split between federal and state government is 80%-20%, with the federal government paying the majority.

Alviti said "sources of funding are being developed."

That could include:

Federal grants

Federal formula funds

Transportation formula funds

Federal grant anticipation revenue proceeds

Changes to 10-year plan considerations

The remainder (50%) of the $78 million in funds for the repair of the bridge before it needed to be demolished

Assuming $300 million, that means the federal government would pay $240 million and the state would need to pay $60 million.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi Thursday said he is "extremely concerned" about the price tag for the bridge replacement.

The cost of every project "since I've been speaker has always come in above estimate ... The Tidewater stadium: above estimate, The health lab: above estimate. The state police barracks: above estimate."

On top of all that Shekarchi said the state is going to need to get its applications for federal matching dollars in "as fast as possible to get it under consideration by Washington right now," before the November elections bring potential changes in the White House and the U.S. Senate.

'Day of reckoning' coming, McKee says

The bridge, which opened in 1968, was in poor condition when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo took office in 2015 on a platform of rebuilding the state’s bridges and hired Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. to lead the work.

Under Alviti, the DOT has twice embarked on multi-year repair projects of the Washington Bridge and has spent at least $53 million on them, most of which, if not all, will be wasted when the bridge comes down.

The state paid Cardi Corporation $18.3 million for a repair project that was abandoned before being finished in 2019.

After an aborted procurement and series of lawsuits, RIDOT hired Barletta/Aetna in 2021 to widen the bridge, add new ramps and make structural repairs. Through the end of last year Barletta had received $34.6 million out of what was supposed to be a $78 million contract.

Barletta is doing emergency work on the bridge now, including reworking the temporary traffic shared eastbound span to add two new lanes and, ironically fixing the broken tie-down rods that will eventually be demolished. (Alviti said the bridge needs to be made stable to make demolition safer and easier.)

Running through all of the bridge work is another engineering firm, AECOM, which worked for RIDOT designing the repair projects, modeling the traffic detours that went bad in 2018, writing the request for proposals for the latest work and performing a July inspection that gave the bridge a clean bill of health.

McKee described as good news the fact that the state will be able to repurpose "half" of the $78 million that was going to go to Barletta, although he was cryptic on whether either Barletta or AECOM have been fired.

In his briefing with reporters, McKee hinted at legal action to recoup money from anyone who may have done something wrong while working for the state on the bridge, but declined to name any targets.

Any legal action would only come after the results of a separate "forensic audit" of the bridge are released, which is expected in a couple of weeks.

What about Alviti?

That accountability appears not to extend to Alviti, who signed off on two now worthless repair projects on a bridge that turns out to have been a lemon.

McKee said he had confidence in the DOT leadership, although it was not the most ringing endorsement.

"I have confidence in DOT and the management team there and the director to start and complete this project," he said. "And then on the last point, again, I'm going to restate that that is a work in progress in terms of the accountability piece and we will keep you posted as we get that information."

He went on.

"I'm not happy about the fact of where we are right now," he said. "I don't know if you got that impression. I usually don't raise my voice, but I am not happy where we are right now. When I just told you that half of a $78-million project is, as it was just termed, going into the river... the good news there is that we've saved $40 million to actually get into the next step."

Report found bridge in worse condition than initially thought

In-depth inspection and analysis identified “more problems” on top of those that triggered the bridge’s sudden closure in December and “structural deficiencies that cannot be viably repaired,” wrote Jeff Mehle, an engineer with McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen.

The report from McNary, Bergeron confirms what other engineering consultants examining the bridge have concluded, that demolition and rebuild is the best option.

It adds that at least two of a dozen tie-down rods on one of the piers failed and if all of them had broken the bridge would have fallen into the river.

