Ford Is Increasing GT Production by 350 Units and Reopening Applications

Ford announced today that it is increasing production of its GT supercar and will reopen applications next month. This is the second time that the company has done so: The original plan was to build 500 GTs over two years-250 per year-but in 2016, the automaker announced that it would build 500 more GTs through 2020.

Now, Ford has said that it will build another 350 cars through 2022, for a total of 1350 GTs. That would make GT production last about six years, which is the typical life cycle for a new car these days. The new owners will be able to order the 2019 GT Heritage Edition, which was revealed earlier this year and is finished in the classic orange-and-blue Gulf racing livery. Aside from that new special edition, it seems that nothing else has changed with the GT, although we can expect a new Heritage Edition model each year of the extended run (Ford has released a new one every year of GT production).

The application process is one of the most controversial aspects of the new GT. Prospective owners must fill out a form and pitch to Ford why they should be allowed to own a new GT, with questions on the application ranging from "How many Ford/Lincoln vehicles are in your collection?" to "Describe your role as a public influencer." More than 6500 people applied for that original 1000-car run. The application process for the new run of 350 GTs starts on November 8 and will be open for 30 days. Those who previously applied and were not accepted must confirm or modify their original application, Ford said, to be considered again to be allowed to purchase a new GT. As part of the purchase agreement, buyers must agree not to sell their GT for two years. Former pro wrestler turned actor John Cena was sued by Ford for doing just that.

