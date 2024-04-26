Ford donates $25K to city of Marshall for tree planting throughout the city

MARSHALL — The City of Marshall has received a $25,000 donation to support its efforts to plant new trees around town, courtesy of Ford Motor Co.

Ford's donation will help the city "reach its long-held goal of replacing and adding new street and park trees, which help provide shade, natural beauty, clean air, and higher property values, in our neighborhoods and downtown," city officials said in a news release.

The investment coincides with Earth Day and Arbor Day. It also helps the city as it seeks to earn Tree City USA recognition once again.

“This investment from Ford will provide new trees for Marshall, benefiting the city and those visiting our charming community for generations to come,” Marshall Mayor Jim Schwartz said in a statement. “We are excited to make this long-term investment in the city and take the next steps toward earning Tree City USA recognition.”

The Tree City USA program provides communities with a framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives cities an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents and visitors they are invested in protecting land, air, and water.

“At Ford, we are committed to being a great neighbor and employer and this donation is just one example of our mission to give back to the Marshall community,” said Gabby Bruno, Ford’s community relations director. “Planting trees in Marshall is a long-lasting investment in the community that will benefit area residents long into the future.”

Ongoing construction progress at the Blue Oval Battery Park site along Michigan Avenue in Marshall on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Construction is progressing at Ford’selectric vehicle battery plant near Marshall, BlueOval Battery Park Michigan. The Michigan Court of Appeals, meanwhile, is formally accelerating its consideration of a legal challenge to rezoning tied to the project.

In March, the Court of Appeals granted the Committee for Marshall - Not the Megasite's motion to expedite its appeal in its case against the city of Marshall, City Clerk Michelle Eubank and the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance. Committee members originally filed the lawsuit last year, arguing the city and Eubank inappropriately rejected their petition seeking a citywide vote on Ordinance # 2023-08 — which effectively rezones 741 acres of the Marshall Megasite in support of the Ford project.

The case has yet to be resolved.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Ford donates $25K to city of Marshall for tree planting throughout the city