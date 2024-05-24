They’re flying! Millions of cicadas now on the move in Western Springs

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — The cicada invasion has completely taken over some parts of the Chicago area — especially in Western Springs.

WGN’s Marcus Leshock is back in the western suburb with an update on the cicada emergence.

Since his visit just four days ago, the cicadas seem to have gone through the transformation into adults — and are now flying. And they are not very good at it, so they fly into things often — that includes YOU.

The insects leave behind their crunchy exoskseletons, that can be found sticking to trees, fences, homes, plants and cars. Bacially, everywhere.

Leshock also reported feeling a “sprinkle,” but no rain — which means it’s probably cicada urine.

Cicadas reportedly eliminate waste in the form of urine. Scientists recently revealed the insects hold the record for “strongest urine jet stream” of any studied animal relative to its size.

The cicadas are expected to be around for about four more weeks.

The emergence of billions of buzzing, clicking cicadas is underway. In northern Illinois, we’re seeing the Brood XIII of periodical cicadas that were born in 2007. Another variety, Brood XIX, is emerging in central and southern parts of the state. Thomas Jefferson was president when the two broods last emerged together in 1803.



