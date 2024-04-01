Florida Supreme Court approves abortion constitutional amendment for November ballot

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the state's voters to approve or reject in November a constitutional amendment protecting reproductive rights.

The decision is a requirement that the state high court review constitutional amendments placed on the ballots to make sure the description is longer than 75 words and that it pertains to a "single-issue" item.

The more than year-long effort was sparked by the June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, as well as efforts by Florida lawmakers to enact 15- and six-week bans on abortions. It started with a coalition of organizations that debated the proposed amendment's language before settling on a straightforward wording.

It then shifted into a massive fundraising and petition drive before nail-biting days ahead of the ruling issued Monday afternoon.

The amendment's text reads: "Limiting government interference with abortion.—Except as provided in Article X, Section 22, no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider."

The court ruled that, "We conclude that the proposed amendment complies with the single-subject requirement of article XI, section 3 of the Florida Constitution, and that the ballot title and summary comply with section 101.161(1), Florida Statutes. And there is no basis for concluding that the proposed amendment is facially invalid under the United States Constitution. Accordingly, we approve the proposed amendment for placement on the ballot."

