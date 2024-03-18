Florida Keys deputy shoots and kills 15-year-old girl, sheriff’s office says

A Florida Keys deputy shot and killed a 15-year-old girl in Stock Island Monday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was suicidal and stole the gun, broke off a trigger lock on the weapon and walked to “a remote location on Stock Island,” near Key West.

The sheriff’s office received the call about the distressed girl around 5:20 a.m., spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

As deputies tried to “deescalate the situation,” the girl pointed the weapon at them, and one of them opened fire, Linhardt said.

Deputies immediately began rendering aid and called paramedics, Linhardt said. She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, he said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the girl’s name as of Monday afternoon.

“This incident is a tragedy for everyone involved,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “While the Deputy appears to have acted in self-defense, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation to ensure transparency.”