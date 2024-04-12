Florida GOP executive director found at resort following recent disappearance, police say

George Riley

While family, friends, and law enforcement searched last week for George Riley Jr., the missing executive director of the Republican Party of Florida, Riley had checked himself into a Lake Buena Vista spa.

According to an Osceola County Sheriff’s report, released to the USA TODAY Network-Florida this week, Riley was found last Friday at the B Resort and Spa, three days after he was reported missing. He was in good health but under the influence of alcohol, the report said.

Earlier in the week, Riley had been evicted from the Kissimmee Hampton Inn after a four-day stay for “excessive drinking" and damage to the room. Riley didn't object when told he would be charged extra because the room needing a deep cleaning.

The day before, Riley’s family had filed a missing person report with law enforcement. Deputies were advised that Riley had a medical condition and had never gone so long without communication. The medical condition and medication Riley takes were redacted in the released report.

Deputies used cell tower pings to triangulate Riley’s phone location, according to the report. When found at the B Resort and Spa, deputies said although Riley was under the influence of alcohol, he was not erratic, posed no threat to harm himself or others, and answered questions.

They then informed his family he was no longer a missing person and closed the case.

George Riley was recently named executive director of the Florida GOP

The 43-year-old Riley was appointed executive director of the Republican Party in February, a position he previously held 2016-19.

In the 2018 election cycle, Riley put into place a voter registration initiative called "Project Majority Red" that flipped ten counties from Democratic to Republican majorities, news reports show. He also directed the spending of more than $85 million on statewide campaigns.

In a phone call with the Tampa Bay Times, Riley apologized for going missing and trashing the hired room: “I’m deeply sorry. I have been dealing with alcoholism and mental health issues,” he said, according to the Times.

Riley specifically apologized to the Hampton Inn staff for his behavior, promised to pay any damages, and pledged to seek help so he “can be a better father, a better person and a better all-around employee.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida GOP director found at resort, says he's 'deeply sorry'