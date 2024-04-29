Florida ethics commission dismisses complaint against Lee elections supervisor Tommy Doyle

The Florida Commission on Ethics has dismissed a complaint alleging that Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle had wrongfully given employees paid days off.

The ethics commission found that it had no basis to investigate the matter, because the complaint did not accuse Doyle of doing anything that broke the law.

"The complaint fails to allege that Respondent used or attempted to use his position as Supervisor of Elections with corrupt intent, or in a manner inconsistent with the proper performance of his public duties," the commission found in its report. "The awarding of bonuses in the form of salary or paid leave is entirely within the discretion of the agency."

Tommy Doyle, Lee County Supervisor of Elections

The complaint was filed by a former temporary employee of the agency, who said he was concerned that the agency was wasting money by paying him for an event he did not attend and awarding employees extra paid time off.

"I believe its unethical to misuse government resources as they please," the complainant wrote.

The former employee filed another complaint against his supervisor on similar grounds, which was also dismissed.

Doyle was first elected to his position in 2016 and so far is running unopposed for reelection in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida ethics commission dismisses Lee elections supervisor complaint