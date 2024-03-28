Flood watch issued, more rain on the way but what about Easter's weather forecast?

PROVIDENCE − March of 2024 already ranks as the second-rainiest on record, and more rain is on the way today, but here's the good news: Easter looks mostly sunny and warm.

The Providence area has already gotten 9.75 inches of rain this month, according to the National Weather Service. That March rainfall total is second only to March of 2010 when 16.34 inches fell and caused widespread flooding in the Ocean State. March normally has 4.90 inches of rain.

With the ground already saturated and up to another 2 inches of rainfall likely today, the weather service has issued a flood watch through 6 a.m. Friday.

Rhode Island could see up to another 2 inches of rain today, according to the National Weather Service.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the flood watch says. "Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."

What does the Easter weekend weather forecast look like?

Expect gradual clearing skys Friday, with a lot of wind both Friday and Saturday. There's a chance for a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, the weather service says in its forecast discussion.

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny in the Providence area with a high near 54 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Weather: One of the rainiest Marches ever and more flooding on the way