Flomaton woman crashes into Pensacola home after failing to brake at stop sign

For the second time this week, an Escambia County home had a vehicle crash into the property, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 22-year-old woman from Flomaton, Alabama, was driving her sedan down westbound on Lake Joanne Drive Wednesday night when she approached a stop sign near South 72nd Avenue.

"The driver stated that she was unable to stop at the stop sign at South 72nd Avenue, (resulting) in her running off the right shoulder of the roadway and her front bumper collided with a building at 561 South 72nd Ave.," an FHP report says.

Second home crash: Driver plowed through living room of Lenox Parkway home in Escambia County

The owner of the home was on the property at the time of the crash, but was not in the room where the crash occurred.

FHP says the driver obtained minor injuries, and no one else was injured. FHP did not release if any charges or citation were given.

This is the second time this week a car crashed into a home. A 38-year-old woman drove her car through the living room of a Lenox Parkway home Monday, critically injuring a 66-year-old man.

FHP cited the woman in that crash for careless driving and says the home's occupants will be displaced until repairs are made.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola home damaged by Flomaton woman's car during crash