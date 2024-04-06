Flagler man charged with felony animal cruelty, accused of fatally shooting neighbor's dog

A 57-year-old Flagler County man is accused of shooting and killing a neighbor’s dog in his front yard.

John T. Thames was arrested Monday and charged with felony animal cruelty in the November shooting. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

According to the charging affidavit, Thames, who used a whiteboard and a marker to communicate due to health issues, told deputies “he was at the back of his property (on Bridle Path Lane) with his children when the dog entered onto his property and became aggressive towards his children.”

According to the affidavit, Thames told officers he shot the dog with his .22 rifle, which they located in a shed on his property.

What happened to Dina?

According to the affidavit, deputies responded to a call Nov. 5 about a dog that had been shot and killed on Bridle Path Lane. The home is located in Ormond Beach near the Flagler/Volusia county line.

Officers contacted the dog's owner, who told them that a neighbor alerted him that his dog, Dina, was “dead in his yard.”

The dog owner left with his neighbor and “located his dog deceased in the front yard, stuck under a gate of his neighbor’s property.” He searched the dog’s body and found a single-entry point from a bullet on the animal’s right shoulder.

After some investigating, police determined via surveillance footage that Dina was near the front gate entrance of Thames’ property when “a gun shot is heard” coming from the back of the property. A dog is heard yelping and crying and the footage shows Dina running towards the gate under which she got stuck. The affidavit doesn't say how long she remained under the gate.

Police said that, according to Thames’ account of the events, “there was approximately 30-40 feet between him and the dog when it was shot."

However, “after further review of the surveillance footage," police determined there was "approximately 144 feet between Thames and Dina," the affidavit stated.

Thames was released from the Flagler County jail on $2,500 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 6 at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

