Deputies ID man whose body was found in a wooded area in DeLand, don't suspect foul play

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 40-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday in a wooded area behind the Goodwill store in DeLand, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call behind 1600 N. Woodland Blvd. after a person reported finding a "male body at the end of a trail in the woods," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. The post said "the surrounding area is populated by campsites."

The man was positively identified as Cody Stover. His official cause of death is pending the completion of a full autopsy report, the post stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deputies identify body found in DeLand, don't suspect foul play