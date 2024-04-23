Five Republican candidates ran for the 92nd state House seat. Watch for election results.

Five Republicans ran for the 92nd state House seat being vacated by incumbent Republican Dawn Keefer, who is seeking a state Senate position.

No results are available at this time.

The five candidates seeking the position are: Marc Anderson, Matthew Davis, Holly Kelley, Zachary Kile and Chris Wyatt.

Whoever wins the nomination will face Democratic candidate Dan Almoney in the Nov. 5 general election.

The 92nd District covers the boroughs of Dillsburg, Goldsboro, Lewisberry and York Haven and the townships of Carroll, Fairview, Franklin, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington and Washington.

Why the candidates decided to run for office

The candidates responded to questions posed by the York Daily Record this spring about issues, including the state budget, the funding formula for charter schools and whether to legalize marijuana.

Marc Anderson, a teacher at Northern High School, said students, friends, and community members motivated him to run for the position.

"All of the issues I am most passionate about fall under the umbrella of limited government and the protection of individual liberty," he wrote.

Matthew Davis, a communications coordinator, said he decided to run because of "poor leadership in government, rising costs, exploding budgets, and elected officials voting in favor of themselves or lobbyists, not the people who elected them."

"I want to represent the people, the way an elected Representative should," he said.

Holly Kelley, a business owner, cited her work in the community over the years, including serving on Dillsburg Borough Council for 18 years.

"As a business owner in our 20th year, I will fight for a Pro-Business PA. Job training, job creation, building and maintaining a viable workforce, reducing regulations, and enacting a fair tax plan for pro-business growth will be at the top of my priorities," she said.

Zachary Kile and Chris Wyatt did not respond to questions.

Keefer runs for state Senate in the 31st District

Keefer announced earlier this year that she would seek the state Senate seat in the 31st District after incumbent Republican Mike Regan announced that he would not seek re-election.

Keefer did not face a challenger in the primary.

In the fall, she will face Democratic candidate Mark Temons.

The 31st District covers parts of York and Cumberland counties.

In York County, the district covers the City of York, the boroughs of Dillsburg, Dover, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf, Wellsville, West York and York Haven and the following townships: Carroll, Conewago, Dover, East Manchester, Fairview, Franklin, Manchester, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington, Washington and West Manchester.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 5 Republicans ran for the 92nd state House seat being vacated by Dawn Keefer