5 Republicans are seeking the 92nd state House seat: Here's where they stand on the issues

Five Republicans are running for the nomination for the 92nd state Legislative District as the seat is being vacated by incumbent Dawn Keefer.

The five candidates are: Marc Anderson, Matthew Davis, Holly Kelley, Zachary Kile and Chris Wyatt.

Whoever wins the nomination in the April 23 primary will face Democratic candidate Dan Almoney in the general election.

Keefer, a Republican, is running for senator in the 31st District. The seat is currently held by Republican Mike Regan, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

The 92nd District covers the boroughs of Dillsburg, Goldsboro, Lewisberry and York Haven and the townships of Carroll, Fairview, Franklin, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington and Washington.

The York Daily Record asked the five candidates a series of questions on a variety of topics, including the state budget, school funding and legalizing recreational marijuana. Each question had a 300-word limit, and the responses were not edited.

Here's what they had to say:

Marc Anderson

Marc Anderson is running for the Republican nomination for the 92nd state House seat.

Age: 53

Occupation: Teacher

Primary residence/municipality: Carroll Township

What are the issues that motivated you to run for the 92nd District seat?

It wasn’t an issue which first motivated me to run; it was people. I was motivated by students, friends, and community members who have faith in me to serve the 92nd District our state with honor. Ronald Reagan indicated that a candidate should have to be talked into running for office which was the case for me. I simply responded to the call of the people to serve. All of the issues I am most passionate about fall under the umbrella of limited government and the protection of individual liberty. Our Founding Fathers intentionally created a system of government with clearly defined limitations, in order to protect the individual liberty of the governed. The power and influence of government should be restrained and our Commonwealth's enormous bureaucracy must be reduced. The U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions should be interpreted through an originalist lens. Describing the constitutions as "living, breathing" documents does not mean the documents should be adapted to conform to the continuous fluctuation of cultural "norms." Living and breathing refers to the documents' foundational principles, which are applicable to all times. The foundational protections as outlined in the constitutions ARE NOT negotiable. Currently the number one threat to our republic’s foundation is the security and integrity of elections. Federal law and Article VII of the Pennsylvania Constitution call for an election day, not an election season. To protect against fraud early voting should be limited to absentee ballots, which should be issued to those who cannot physically make it to the polls. A picture ID should be required to vote at the polling place. Non-secure elections undermine the most basic and foundational element of our republic. Our election process MUST be trustworthy and accurately record the will of the electorate.

Do you support legalizing recreational marijuana in Pa.? If so, how would you use the tax proceeds of such sales?

No, I do not. As a teacher I continually see students who are not meeting their potential due to a dependance on drugs. Making marijuana legal will not make it safer nor will it lessen the influence of the criminal element behind the production and distribution of the drug. Every person impacted negatively by harder drugs, to include thousands of unnecessary deaths, started by smoking a joint or bowl. But, even if an individual’s drug use does not progress beyond marijuana, he or she, specifically young people become addicted to the high which eventually controls them. Funding “good things” by encouraging destructive behaviors sets a dangerous precedent, and I do not believe it is responsible governance to do so. In addition, the those who promote the “good use” of taxes from these behaviors rarely come to fruition.

If you were a member during this legislative session, would you support Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposals? Where would you differ with his plan?

Absolutely not. The governor’s budget is a non-starter. Dawn Keefer, who has been courageously opposing irresponsible government spending throughout her career in the house indicated that in her first year the PA budget was 32 billion and has increased significantly since. No reasonable person can deny that going from 32 to 48 billion in seven years is bad policy and fiscally irresponsible. These increases and the deficits which will follow are absolutely unsustainable. This is not a complicated issue. Just like any household or business, the government cannot spend more than it takes in. Deficit spending is a tremendous threat to the financial security and quality of life for all Americans, present and future. The governor’s online budget is nearly 900 pages of spending proposals, but I have yet to hear Governor Shapiro promote even a handful of proposed spending reductions. In order to avoid deficits, we must be bold. We should eliminate all non-essential regulatory boards and commissions used by government officials and bureaucrats to benefit their own, personal economic growth. Our commonwealth has hundreds of agencies and departments which can be consolidated for greater efficiency and many can and should be eliminated entirely. It’s not difficult for the average citizen to see how our state government wastes money. When leaving PA, the gas gets cheaper and the roads get smoother. Our bureaucracy is too big and too wasteful, and Governor Shapiro’s budget is evidence that he is perfectly satisfied with the unsustainable status quo.

Do you support efforts to reform the funding formula for charter schools in Pa.?

No child should be robbed of opportunity simply due to his or her address. Public schools throughout the Commonwealth have a wide range of success and failure, therefore, we must give students trapped in failing schools additional options. We should not require kids to attend an inadequate school incapable of meeting their needs and providing them with opportunity to maximize their potential. School choice is not a threat; it's an opportunity for all schooling options to compete and improve. However, the opportunity for students and parents to choose must be planned and orderly, not chaotic. Often well-intentioned solutions have unintended consequences. Wise planning and implementation must be an element of choice. Local control of schools should be maximized and state and federal influence should be minimized. School policies should never supersede parental rights, schools should be first and foremost student focused, and school officials, to include administration and boards of directors, must be accountable to the taxpayers. Outside influences such as associations, unions, and advocacy groups should not drive policies, curriculums, or operations of any publicly funded school.

Why are you the best candidate for the Republican nomination in this race?

The conclusion of the Declaration of Independence reads “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.” The founders included this statement because they believed the fight for freedom and the establishment of the American republic relied heavily on faith, sacrifice, and integrity. When the suggestion was first made that I consider running in the 92nd District, I quickly put on the mental breaks. I love being a teacher at Northern High School. Serving the families of our community over the past 25 years has brought me tremendous joy and contentment. The reasons I feel I must give up what I love and pursue this uncertain path are faith, sacrifice, and honor. I have faith in the Providence expressed by the founders and will be a leader will promote policies which reinforce a commitment to foundational values in order to sustain strong families and healthy communities. I believe sacrifices must be made, not by the hard-working citizens of the Commonwealth but by the irresponsible bureaucrats and elected officials who have created a bloated state government which serves themselves. I will work and sacrifice on behalf of my constituents to serve them, not the other way around. Finally, the most important reason I am running to represent the 92nd District is the restoration of sacred honor. My political resume is limited in the traditional sense. I’ve never owned a business, I’ve never run for or held political office, and my service in the military created little fanfare, but I’ve worked incredibly hard to earn the trust of all those who know me and will continue to do so for all who call Northern York County, home.

Matthew Davis

Matthew Davis is a 22 year-old York County native running for Pennsylvania Representative in the 92nd District.

Age: 22

Occupation: Communications Coordinator

Residence: Dover Township

What are the issues that motivated you to run for the 92nd District?

I’m motivated to run because I see poor leadership in government, rising costs, exploding budgets, and elected officials voting in favor of themselves or lobbyists, not the people who elected them. Pennsylvania is truly an amazing state, but we are losing our youth to other states with lower taxes and more opportunities. I want to fight for the people of my district. I want to support our youth, businesses, farmers, first-responders, veterans, truckers - everyone. I want to represent the people, the way an elected Representative should. I want to encourage the next generation of conservatives to stand up and fight. The future is here, and while Harrisburg is not nearly as bad as the elected nursing home in D.C., young voices need to get engaged and lead the charge.

Do you support legalizing recreational marijuana in Pa.? If so, how would you use the tax proceeds of such sales?

As a Representative, I believe my job would be to support what the people of my district support. I personally do support legalizing recreational marijuana because it takes power and money out of the hands of drug dealers and allows for a safe product to be sold that buyers know is not laced with fentanyl or any variety of dangers. With that being said, I would be hesitant to support legislation changing the legality of recreational marijuana until there is a manner of providing immediate sobriety testing for traffic stops and workplace safety. However, as I stated at the beginning, a Representative must support that which the people support. If a majority of the 92nd District disagrees with my opinion, then I cannot in good faith support the legalization of recreational marijuana (which is true of any issue, not just marijuana) because my job is about what my constituents want, not what I want.

If you were a member during this legislative session, would you support Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposals? Where would you differ with his plan?

Were I a member of this legislative session, I would not support Gov. Shapiro’s budget proposal. First and foremost, I believe we need to cut the scope of bureaucracy. Far too many regulations affecting the way our people and businesses manage their lives are enacted by unelected bureaucrats. That kind of power largely belongs with the General Assembly and the local governments – people who are elected to represent, create, and uphold the laws. On the topic of elected officials, I believe we should cut the salaries of our state elected officials – quality people who truly want to serve the people don’t need such a large incentive to do the job.

Do you support efforts to reform the funding formula for charter schools in Pa.?

I support efforts to reform all education in the Commonwealth. It doesn’t matter what your opinion on charter vs. private vs. public education is, I think we can all agree that education as a whole is failing our students in Pennsylvania. I support working for a reformation of the educational curriculum – focusing on common sense and empowering our students to succeed and to live as engaged citizens following graduation from secondary education. With that being said, I certainly support the growth of competition between educational institutions to push each further, so I do support looking for ways to increase accessibility to a quality education for every child of God, but that means fixing our existing systems rather than throwing money on a fire and watching it burn rather than extinguish the flames.

Why are you the best candidate for the Republican nomination in this race?

I am the best candidate for the Republican nomination in this race because I am fighting for the future of my generation and the ability to build and grow a home in the community I know and love. I understand that leadership is not about taking charge of those in your care, but taking care of those in your charge. As Representative, I would prioritize service to the district, both in Harrisburg and in the community. I would seek to move the district office, towards the center of the district, or open a second one – if feasible – on the eastern side of the district to increase accessibility for and engagement with constituents. I wouldn’t be walking into the capitol thinking I know all of the answers; meaning that my mind will be open to new ideas and will be focused on conversing with the people. Further, I am the only candidate with experience in Harrisburg – working in Communications in the House, I formed relationships with Representatives and staff, and figured out just how Harrisburg works, or doesn’t. Our district has a history of strong leaders, who were willing to speak and fight when it mattered most. That history must continue – as a young man passionate about this Commonwealth and ready to fight for the future, I will not back down from a challenge. I don’t have money, I don’t have back-alley connections, what I do have is a passion for serving my community, and I see no greater honor than fighting for my community in Harrisburg.

Holly Kelley

Holly Kelley is seeking the Republican nomination for the 92nd state House seat.

Age: 57

Occupation: Business Owner, Golden Rentals of Dillsburg

Primary residence/municipality: Dillsburg Borough

What are the issues that motivated you to run for the 92nd District?

As a 4th generation Northern York Countian, I have served my community in several ways. As a member of Dillsburg Borough Council for 18 years, I have been a steward of taxpayer money and worked to maintain a community of safety and prosperity. As a business owner in our 20th year, I will fight for a Pro-Business PA. Job training, job creation, building and maintaining a viable workforce, reducing regulations, and enacting a fair tax plan for pro-business growth will be at the top of my priorities.

I will work to bring transportation funding to Northern York County.

Our district is in a throughfare from Washington DC, Baltimore, and New York, bringing concerns of trafficking to our district. I will support funding for our law enforcement and first responders providing them with the tools necessary to keep us safe.

Do you support legalizing recreational marijuana in Pa.? If so, how would you use the tax proceeds of such sales?

I do not support legalizing recreational marijuana.

If you were a member during this legislative session, would you support Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposals? Where would you differ with his plan?

Spending through our savings and funding the expansion of and creating new government programs will lead to future tax hikes. We cannot hedge the future of the Commonwealth on such a philosophy.

Paychecks are stretched too thin, and the district’s residents are already feeling the pinch at the pump, grocery store and their goods and services needed to sustain their families. We cannot overlay unaccounted for spending on the backs of the residents of the 92nd and the state.

Do you support efforts to reform the funding formula for charter schools in Pa.?

The entire educational funding formula should be addressed with fair and equitable funding across the board, removing the hold harmless clause and having the money follow the student to the program which best suits the child.

Why are you the best candidate for the Republican nomination in this race?

I have pride in my community and I’m stepping up once again to do my part. My 18 years of experience in municipal government, 30 years as a Sales Engineer in the telecommunications industry, 20 years as a small business owner, and 15 years in public service to my community and working to elect our local and statewide Republican candidates, all have prepared me to be an effective leader in Harrisburg on day one. I know the 92nd district and I will fight for the quality of life of my neighbors.

As an experienced leader in Northern York County, I have the background, the relationships, the work ethic, and the unwavering determination to be the next state representative you deserve.

On April 23rd, I ask for your vote in the Republican primary.

Zachary Kile

Did not respond.

Chris Wyatt

Did not respond.

