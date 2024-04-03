Five finalists are named in the search for a new Topeka city manager. Here's who they are.

The city of Topeka announced five city manager finalists on Wednesday.

Former city manager Stephen Wade was fired in July after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, according to the city. Since then, Richard U. Nienstedt has taken over as interim city manager.

The finalists will participate in two interview panels on Monday. One panel will be with the governing body and the second panel will be with the mayor and community stakeholders. The interview panels won't be open to the public.

However, the finalists will attend a public meet and greet that is open to the public. The meet and greet will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday in the emerald ballroom of Hotel Topeka, 1717 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Jeffrey Dingman

Jeffrey Dingman is the deputy city administrator for Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was a finalist for Topeka city manager in 2017. Digman has worked in government leadership for 20 years and has a juris doctor from the University of Kansas.

He's been a credentialed manager through the International City/County Management Association since 2006. He has also previously served in similar leadership roles for Baldwin City, Kansas, and Sebastian County, Arkansas. In his career he has developed short and long term strategic plans for communities in varying populations and managed city budgets ranging from $13 million to $160 million.

Alan Howze

Alan Howze is a public sector executive who has focused on building strong, financially sustainable communities and delivering high-quality public services. He has more than 20 years of governmental experience and is currently serving as the assistant administrator for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan.

He holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Virginia and a bachelor's degree in economics and anthropology from James Madison University. Howze has worked in government at the local, state and federal level. He also has a background in communications and technology.

William Jones

William Jones has worked in local government for over 24 years. He currently works as the city administrator for Mequom, Wisconsin. He has also worked similar roles for the Glencoe and Highland Park, Illinois.

Jones received his master's degree in public administration from Indiana University and is a credentialed manager with the International City/County Management Association, is a certified public finance officer from the Government Finance Officers Association and is a certified labor relations professional from the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association.

Jones has expanded the tax base, assisted with debt issues, developed an asset management plan, revised an ethics ordinance, restructured organizational staffing, hired a new police chief, initiated a fill-time staffing model for fire and EMS and enhanced health and safety in schools via a new water source and an additional school resource officer.

Robert Perez

Robert Perez is the assistant city manager of infrastructure for Dallas, Texas. He has over 20 years of municipal government experience while working for Dallas and San Antonio.

Perez has a doctorate in the philosophy of education with a concentration in organizational leadership, a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in political science. He has published several academic articles ranging in topics from the relationship between data and infrastructure as well as innovation in local government. He currently provides executive leadership to Dallas' public works, transportation, bond and construction management, equipment and fleet services and building services.

Abbe Yacoben

Abbe Yacoben is the current chief financial officer for Washoe County, Nevada, and also was a finalist for the Topeka city manager position in 2022. She has nearly 20 years of municipal government experience and has worked in Arizona, Illinois and Maine.

She has a master's degree in public policy with a concentration in finance from the University of Chicago. She is a certified public finance officer. Yacoben leads Washoe County commissioners in strategic planning. Yacoben focuses on leadership, team building, open communication, working with different public groups and improving the quality of life for all residents.

