Fisherman disappears, leaving phone on boat and engines running, MD officials say

A search is underway after a fisherman vanished in Maryland, leaving behind an unmanned boat with the engines still running, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

State officials contacted the Coast Guard after someone reported finding a 21-foot boat “with no one on board” in the area of Anchor Marina, the Coast Guard said in an April 21 news release.

The engines were on and a phone and fishing gear were on board the boat, officials said.

The missing man is 27-year-old David Rambo, of Wilmington, Delaware, officials said. He was wearing jeans and a maroon shirt when he was last seen, at about 11 p.m., and “was reported to have been fishing in the area of the mouth of North East Creek.”

The Coast Guard is searching by boat and helicopter. State troopers, Department of Natural Resources officers and local police and firefighters are also assisting in the search.

Anchor Marina is in North East and a roughly 50-mile drive northeast of Baltimore.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 410-576-2693.

