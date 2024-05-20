When is the first day of summer? Memorial Day may bring summer thoughts, but it's not here yet

It's almost time for splashing in the pool, cookouts and wondering how it got so hot so quick. But we're not quite there yet.

Memorial Day weekend might usher in the summer season for many, but the actual first day of summer is still a month away. The summer, or June, solstice is the true start to summer season. For many of us in the South though, it will probably start to fell like summer way before then.

Here's a look at when the summer solstice is and what to expect weather wise for the summer of 2024.

When is the first day of summer 2024?

Well there are technically two answers.

The first official day of summer astronomically for 2024 is Thursday, June 20, which is when the Northern Hemisphere has the longest day of the year, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

But when we talk about meteorologically, summer starts on June 1. The reason for this is because meteorologists divide the year into four seasons based on the months and temperature cycle. Doing it this way also allows them to compare and organize climate data more easily. In this system, summer begins on June 1 and ends on August 31.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the astronomical first day of the summer season in June in the Northern Hemisphere.

This is also when the Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the Sun, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This makes it the longest day with the longest period of sunlight hours and shortest night of the calendar year.

When is Memorial Day weekend 2024?

The unofficial start of summer is just a week aways. Memorial Day is always the last Monday in May.

For 2024, Memorial Day weekend is Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27. With that Monday being the official holiday.

What will summer weather be like for Tennessee?

The National Weather Service says there is a 40-50% chance of above normal temperatures during May, June and July. The average summer temperature for the Nashville area is 76.

Expect a possibly hot and damp summer, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature forecast outlook seems to favor above normal temperatures (40-50% chance) and above normal precipitation (40-50% chance) across much of Tennessee, according to the weather service.

June's weather is expected to start to creep up with much of the month in the 80s and even a few in the 90s for much of the state, there will be several days that dip back down to the 70s especially in the eastern part of the state for the month, according to Accuweather. Precipitation amounts will be around 4 inches.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is the first day of summer 2024? Here's when solstice comes