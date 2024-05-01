Nashville weather: Middle Tennessee may see above normal temps and rain this summer

Summer in Nashville is about to be hotter and wetter than usual.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature forecast looks to favor above normal temperatures (40-50% chance) and above normal precipitation (40-50% chance).

"It would not surprise me if we saw a bout or two of extreme heat/heat wave conditions, but predicting precise weather events this far out is simply impossible," said weather service meteorologist Ryan Husted.

The National Weather Service says there is a 40-50% chance of above normal temperatures during May, June and July. The average summer temperature for the Nashville area is 76.

Above normal precipitation bodes well for the nationwide seasonal drought, however. Husted said the drought will come to an end in Tennessee. For those going to the East Coast over the summer, special attention will need to be paid to the tropics, said Husted, as the transition from El Niño to La Niña usually enhances the potential for tropical storms and hurricanes.

"We are expecting a busy year in the tropics, including the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico," said Husted.

The National Weather Service says there is a 40-50% chance of above normal precipitation throughout the summer months including June, July and August.

How will La Niña impact Tennessee?

The above normal temperatures caused by La Niña will continue through the winter months and into next spring, said Husted.

"For next spring, we could see above normal rainfall across portions of the state though that seems to waiver by La Niña episode," he added.

What are the average weather conditions for the Nashville area in May, June and July?

In May, the Nashville area's average temperature is 69, with an average high of 80 and an average low of 58. The average precipitation amount is 5 inches.

Conditions start to heat up in June when the average temperature reaches 77, with an average high of 87 and an average low of 66. Precipitation amounts dwindle down to 4 inches.

July is the hottest month out of the three. The average temperature in the Nashville area reaches 80, with an an average low of 70 and an average high of 90. Precipitation amount is 4 inches.

As the summer season nears its end, conditions continue similarly as they did in July. In August, the Nashville area experiences an average temperature of 80, with an average low of 69 and an average high of 90. The average precipitation reaches 3 inches.

