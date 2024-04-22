First of 4 falcon eggs hatches atop Cuomo Bridge! Here's how they will get their names

ABOVE THE TAPPAN ZEE — The first of four peregrine falcon eggs had hatched by Monday morning in a nest atop the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. A fuzzy chick was seen next to a peregrine falcon parent on the bridge's Falcon Cam.

Soon, Rockland and Westchester schoolkids in grades 3-6 will have a chance to name them.

A naming contest is being sponsored by the New York State Thruway Authority, the operator of the Hudson River crossing, and Veolia, water supplier for more than 500,000 in Rockland, Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Tioga counties.

“This contest will be a fun way to get elementary-school students talking about the importance of healthy ecosystems and their role in sustaining biodiversity,” Veolia Vice President and General Manager of New York Operations Chris Graziano said in a statement.

A peregrine falcon chick, called an eyas, is seen for the first time this year on Monday, April 22, 2024, via the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Falcon Cam. Four eggs were hatched this year.

You can peek in on the falcons 24/7 via New York State Thruway's "Falcon Cam" — newnybridge.com/peregrine-falcons.

Past names, chosen by local students, include Cardi Beak, Luke Flywalker and Talon Zee.

How the contest works

Veolia has begun soliciting names from elementary school students across Rockland and Westchester.

Teachers and students this year also have the opportunity to submit a poster or short video explaining the reason behind their submission.

Names can be submitted until Wednesday, May 10.

A panel of judges will review entries and select the top 10 finalists.

That's where the public comes in: You can vote for your favorite baby falcon names at mariomcuomobridge.ny.gov/explore-bridge-falcon-webcam starting Wednesday, May 15. Voting closes on Wednesday, May 22.

The Thruway Authority and Veolia will announce the winning names on their social media accounts before Memorial Day weekend.

Winners will be showcased during a special presentation and the bridge will be lit in the colors of the winning school or schools.

From eyas to fledgling

A falcon nesting box sits some 400 feet above the Hudson, on the southeast tower of the Westchester-bound span of the bridge that carries Interstates 87 and 287 over the river.

The box was built into the new bridge to ensure that falcons who had returned to the Tappan Zee Bridge for years would have a place to go after the old span came down.

Peregrine falcon pairs meet in the same place each year to reproduce. Nest construction starts around February.

Eggs usually hatch around mid-April, so Monday's hatchling showed up right on time.

A falcon nesting box is located on one of the spires of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge that crosses the Hudson River's Tappan Zee between Rockland and Westchester counties.

Baby falcons are called eyases; when they start to fly, they are called fledglings.

The birds of prey can reach up to 200 mph during a dive, among the fastest animals.

The newest chick is a welcome sight. Last year, no eggs hatched. That serves as a reminder that while the nest is on a human-made structure, the birds are wildlife. That's why the falcon cam carries the following message:

"Please note: The falcons are wild birds and their behaviors reflect what happens in nature. Some of their actions may be unpleasant to watch and it is possible that some of the fledglings may not survive into adulthood."

