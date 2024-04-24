Firefighters from several towns battle woods, grass, brush fires in Farmington

Apr. 24—FARMINGTON — Firefighters from several towns battled woods, grass and brush fires in two locations Tuesday.

A woods fire was reported about 3:30 at the intersection of Mosher Hill Road and Federal Row on the Farmington/Industry line. About 20 minutes later a second fire was reported in West Farmington. It was caused by a campfire Monday night that wasn't completely extinguished at a residence at 671 Mosher Hill Road, Farmington/Industry Fire Rescue Chief Tim "TD" Hardy said Wednesday. Wind gusts Tuesday rekindled it and burned nearly 2 acres before firefighters were able to contain it, he said. It was heading toward a house at 652 Federal Row, he said, but it was stopped before reaching it.

About 20 firefighters from Farmington, Industry, New Vineyard, New Sharon and Strong responded.

Hardy diverted Wilton and Temple firefighters who were enroute to the Mosher Hill fire to a fire off Dunham Road, which is off Voter Hill Road, in West Farmington. Some Farmington firefighters were also redirected to West Farmington.

A Central Maine Power Co. power line was sparking at the top of a utility pole and ignited grass. It burned an area about 50 by 50 feet before it was extinguished, Hardy said. About 15 firefighters responded from the three towns. They used hand tools and water from Farmington utility ATV vehicle with a skid that carries about 70 gallons of water, he said.

Chesterville and Jay fire departments stood by at the Farmington Fire Rescue Station.

