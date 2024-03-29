Firefighters rescue workers after attic insulation catches fire

Two workers had to be flown to a trauma center for burns after the foam insulation they were spraying in a home attic caught on fire.

On Thursday, just before noon, the fire broke out at a house under construction on Lake Harney Road in Geneva.

Two dozen units from Seminole County Fire Rescue responded the fire and not only had to contend with containing the blaze but they had to rescue two workers who were laying down a chemical foam spray in the attic. “So the house is currently being renovated. There are no floors on the second floor. So, it is just trusses running on the second floor. So, there is no plywood or anything to stand on,” said Battalion Chief Aaron Imeson.

Imeson said firefighters had to construct floors quickly across the trusses to reach the injured workers.

“Both sustained burns and were transported to a local trauma center,” Imeson said.

The crews were laying down a product that requires respirators and clothing to keep it from touching the skin.

That chemical spray foam created a thick brown smoke making firefighters job even tougher.

“You’re introducing a bunch of chemicals that are now on fire and produce a lot of hazardous toxic smoke,” Imeson added. “So that’s why we wear our full SCBA’s and breathing equipment protection that we use.”

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials have not released an update on the condition of the workers currently.

