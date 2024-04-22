Firefighters investigating after fire near railroad tracks in Indiana

Several firefighters responded after reports of a fire near some railroad tracks in Indiana late Sunday night.

>>Firefighters deal with heavy flames while battling Vandalia house fire

Lawrenceburg firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of AEP Drive at 11:50 p.m. on initial reports of a fire, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Heavy flames were reported overnight after several crossties caught fire, according to Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Johnnie Tremain.

The fire was still burning as of 6 a.m., WCPO crews reported.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials had to stop some trains initially, but they are no longer being impacted. The fire was not on the tracks, WCPO said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.