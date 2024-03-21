Fifth of 6 Goon Squad members sentenced over torture of Black men in Mississippi

A fifth former Rankin County deputy, Brett McAlpin, was sentenced Thursday morning to 27.25 years in federal prison for participating in the abuse and torture of two Black men.

This sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee.

McAlpin was chief investigator and was also recognized as the highest-ranking deputy at the scene of the January 2023 incident, court testimony revealed.

On Jan. 24, 2023, six former "Goon Squad" officers burst into a home without a warrant, then handcuffed and used a stun gun on Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

McAlpin and five other officers were involved in the incident. The other former Rankin County Sheriff's deputies were Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Jeffrey Middleton and Daniel Opdyke. The sixth former police officer was Joshua Hartfield from the city of Richland.

Former Rankin County Deputy Brett McAlpin

The judge sentenced Elward to 20 years in federal prison and Middleton, the alleged ringleader, to 17.5 years on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Dedmon was handed the longest sentence of 40 years, while his fellow "Goon Squad" member Opdyke got a 17.5-year sentence.

Joshua Hartfield, ex-Richland police officer, is set to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Based on Associated Press reporting, the court records state the officers assaulted the men with a sex object, beat them and used their stun guns repeatedly over a roughly 90-minute period. The episode culminated with one deputy placing a gun in Jenkins’ mouth and firing, which cut his tongue, broke his jaw and exited out of his neck.

The officers did not give him medical attention, instead discussing a “false cover story to cover up their misconduct,” as well as planting and tampering with evidence, the Associated Press reported.

Parker, who spoke for the first time in court Wednesday, said when he saw the officers walk through the door, he saw “the devil.”

“I knew what it was when I saw them walk through the door but that night, I saw the devil come to me, in my face, in my home, where I was supposed to be safe. I was there helping a friend who was paralyzed,” Parker said. “But you know, when you do good that’s when the devil comes. Maybe I was doing too good.”

Attorney Malik Shabazz calls for the resignation of Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey during a town hall meeting about police brutality hosted by the Rankin County NAACP at the Brandon Public Library in Brandon, Miss., on Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2024.

Jenkins, via a statement read by his lawyer Malik Shabazz, told the court Wednesday that the incident will be “forever engraved” in his mind and heart.

“Every time I try to take a bite of food, the pain reminds me of what happened that night. I want all of them to remain behind bars and to be off the streets,” Jenkins statement said.

— This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Goon Squad member Brett McAlpin sentenced to 27 years in prison