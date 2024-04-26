Field of Honor seeks flag sponsorships for May display

Apr. 26—A patriotic display honoring veterans first set up in November is returning for Armed Forces Day and the month of May and seeks additional flag sponsorships.

More than 150 American flags were set up in a field on Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester in November to honor the selfless work and sacrifices of veterans and active military.

The McAlester's Veterans Field of Honor is a 4-H service project headed by Pittsburg County 4-H Ambassador Calleigh Tarron. The field is located on Carl Albert Parkway between North Third and Fifth Streets and was donated by the Gotcher & Beaver Law Office and the Stipe Law Office.

She is the daughter of the late Sgt. Miles Tarron, who passed away unexpectedly in 2021 while stationed in Alaska.

The project began as a way for Calleigh Tarron to honor her father and all veterans. The current goal is for 250 flags to be on display. An anonymous donation of $1,200 purchased the first 100 flags for the project, according to Angie Miller, Calleigh's grandmother.

"This living display of heroism flies as a patriotic tribute to the strength and unity of Americans and honors all who are currently serving, those that have served, and the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation's security and freedom," wrote Angie Miller in a release announcing the return of the display. "This event brings honor and awareness both to our veterans who are still with us and those who have given their lives for our freedom."

People can honor a veteran by purchasing a metal tag that will be placed on a flag. The cost of the tag is $15 and will include the name of the veteran, branch of military service, deployment information, and the name of the person who purchased the tag. The tags will be coated with a protective covering to ensure longevity of the tags in the elements.

Those who purchased a $30 tag for their veteran in November 2023 will be displayed in May for no additional cost.

Funds raised from the sponsorship will benefit the Sergeant Miles Tarron Foundation, a 501©(3) Foundation that supports veterans, their families, and the community.

Payments for the tags can be made by calling the law office of J. Michael Miller at 918-423-2300 or the Sergeant Miles Tarron Foundation at 918-916-7055. Information on how to donate flags and other materials can also be obtained by calling the numbers provided.