The field of candidates for Chatham County's Commission is set. Who is running?

The ballot for Chatham County Board of Commissioners elections are set. Each of the eight districts and the Chairman's seat are up for grabs this year. Five of those races have multiple candidates.

The races are partisan with primaries set to take place on May 21, with a general election on Nov. 5. There are contested primaries in the District 1 and District 8 races, while the Chairman, District 6 and District 7 races are set for competitive general elections.

Early voting for the primary contests begins on April 19 and ends on May 17. Here is a list of candidates running for commission seats this year.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chairman

The top-spot in Chatham County's government is set for a contest in November, with one Democrat and one Republican qualifying in the race. The Chairman's seat was the most competitive Board of Commissioners race in 2020, which was decided by a 5% margin.

Chester Ellis (Democrat)

Ellis is the current county chairman, and he formally kicked off his re-election campaign at an event on March 6. Ellis is facing no primary challenge this year after winning 2020's primary by a 3% margin.

Joel Boblasky (Republican)

Boblasky is an associate broker at PIER Commerical Real Estate, according to his bio. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and a member of Savannah Board of Realtors and the Savannah Hilton Head Commercial Real Estate Alliance.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 1

This race has fielded a couple candidates in the Republican primary after Helen L. Stone, a Republican who currently holds the seat, chose not to run for reelection. No Democrats qualified in this race, which makes the primary the race which will likely decide who holds the seat.

Wayne Noha (Republican)

Noha is a former Chatham County Fire Chief and serves on the Planning Commission for the Savannah-Chatham County Metropolitan Planning Commission. Noha's campaign Facebook page can be visited here, which includes the announcement of an endorsement by current District 7 Commissioner Dean Kicklighter.

Austin Hill (Republican)

Hill is a local Realtor and chairman of the Historic Savannah Foundation Board. Hill is running on a platform to cut taxes, support law enforcement, and fix the 911 system, according to his announcement.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 2

Malinda Scott Hodge (Democrat)

Hodge won the District 2 seat in 2023's special election, held to complete the term of the late Larry "Gator" Rivers. Hodge is the only candidate who qualified for this year's race.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 3

Bobby Lockett (Democrat)

Lockett is the current District 3 Commissioner and has held the seat since 2016. Lockett is running unopposed this year after also not having a challenger in 2020.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 4

Pat Farrell (Republican)

Farrell is the seat's incumbent who was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2004. Farrell is running uncontested in this year's election.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 5

Tanya Milton (Democrat)

Milton currently holds the District 5 seat after being elected in 2020. She is running for reelection this year with no opponent.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 6

This year's District 6 race will have uncontested primaries, but the general election will be contested after both a Republican and Democratic candidates qualified for the race.

Aaron "ADot" Whitely (Democrat)

Whitely is the seat's incumbent and took the office in 2020 after defeating Republican William Dyal. Whitely announced his bid for the seat on March 4.

Leonard Massey (Republican)

Massey is the president of The Social at Savannah, a senior living community on the city's south side. Masey ran in the seat's Republican primary in 2020, where he was defeated by a 24% margin.

Before Massey's stint as president of The Social, he had a long tenure as a hotel general manager where he led hotels such as downtown's Hotel Indigo, according to his LinkedIn. He also served on the board of the Tourism Leadership Council.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 7

The District 7 contest has shaped up to be a general election rematch from 2020 where incumbent Republican Dean Kicklighter and Democrat Orlando Scott will likely face off in November. Neither candidate fielded a primary contender in May's election.

Dean Kicklighter (Republican)

Kicklighter has held the seat since 2000, and he defeated Scott in 2020's contest by about an 8% margin. Before serving as a county commissioner, Kicklighter was mayor of Garden City from 1998-2000.

Orlando Scott (Democrat)

Scott is local retail manager at Murphy USA. He is also3 a Savannah native who graduated from Savannah High School and Savannah State University. He is also an elder and Men's Ministry Leader at Overcoming by Faith Ministries. Scott announced his candidacy on March 4.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 8

This District 8 seat is open after current commissioner Kenneth Adams chose not to run for re-election. The field has drawn three Democrats and no Republicans, making this May's primary the race that will decide the election.

Deidrick Cody (Democrat)

Cody is president of Custom Building Developments, a local contracting group that does repair, renovation and new construction. He is also a member of Chatham Area Transit's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Cody ran an unsuccessful bid for Garden City Council's District 4 seat. Cody lost to incumbent Ricky Lassiter by about 7%.

Laureen Boles (Democrat)

Boles serves on the MPC's Planning Commission, where she also holds the treasurer position. She is a City of Savannah appointee on the board and a resident of Carver Village.

Marsha Buford (Democrat)

Buford is pastor and founder of the House of Favor Full Gospel Ministries, and she also serves as president of the Board of Directors for Tharros Place. She is treasurer of the Friends of Tide-to-Town and has served as president of the West Savannah Neighborhood Association.

