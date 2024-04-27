Few spotty showers throughout Central Florida

A few spotty showers have developed and will quickly zip through some areas in Central Florida through the evening.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said after some showers it will be quiet and comfortable overnight.

Sunday is going to be another nice and agreeable day.

A warming trend is in store, with temperatures rising to the upper 80s and near 90s by the end of next week.

