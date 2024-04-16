Ferri’s IGA Supermarket in Murrysville will close in May

Ferri’s IGA Supermarket in Murrysville is set to close next month.

The family-run grocery store made the announcement on Facebook.

The decision was made after the unexpected departure of Mainline Pharmacy, which led to a 20% drop in sales.

“To our loyal customers, we extend our sincerest appreciation for your support and patronage over the years. Your trust and loyalty have meant the world to us, and we will cherish the memories of serving you each week at Ferri’s Supermarket,” the Facebook post reads.

The store is offering a discount on Tuesday, April 16. Customers can receive 10% off of their purchase, excluding milk and tobacco.

Ferri’s IGA has been in the neighborhood since 1954.

