Feds to spend nearly $4M in New Mexico counties hit by natural disaster

May 20—The U.S. Department of Commerce is spending $3.9 million in New Mexico to support economic and workforce development as part of disaster-recovery efforts.

Mora County is getting $1.1 million for planning, infrastructure and staffing assistance "following devastating wildfires, flooding, and straight-line winds," the department said.

The city of Raton is set to receive a $2 million grant for building renovations and equipment for a media training center. That money is matched by $500,000 in local funds and is expected to create 35 jobs.

And Lincoln County will get $800,000 for disaster recovery capacity building and comprehensive bridge inspection; that is being matched by $202,047 in local money.

"As climate change causes more damaging and expensive natural disasters, our state appreciates this investment in disaster recovery, infrastructure planning, communications, and more to help support local economies and jobs," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

The grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.