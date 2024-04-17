Feds: Former school cleaner indicted for possessing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rockford-area man has been indicted by a federal jury for possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced Wednesday.

Bradley Arkesteyn, 28, was most recently employed as a Forest Hills Public Schools custodian, where he cleaned multiple buildings. He was arrested March 20 and placed on administrative leave.

Child porn suspect is Forest Hills worker

Court documents say Arkesteyn posted child porn in a social media group and admitted to an undercover FBI agent that he was attracted to children.

“Every image of child exploitation is a crime, whether possessed, viewed, or distributed,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. “My team will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable.”

Report: Child porn suspect fired from massage job after complaint

Arkesteyn is set to be arraigned later this month, according to the attorney’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.