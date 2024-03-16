Federal judge tosses Sen. Bob Menendez's motion to dismiss second superseding indictment

A federal judge denied Sen. Bob Menendez’s motion to dismiss the second superseding indictment in his case this week.

Menendez argued that the actions he took while serving as a U.S. senator were constitutionally protected and that he was fulfilling his duty as a lawmaker.

Judge Sidney Stein of the Southern District Court of New York said that while taking part in votes or the functions of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are legislative acts, the allegations that he “agreed — or promised — to use his power” were not.

“This is because those meetings, in implementing a corrupt bargain, are not legislative fact-finding or information gathering meriting the Speech or Debate Clause’s protection,” Stein wrote. “Surely meetings with, and the provision of information to, Egyptian officials in relation to a corrupt bribery scheme must be viewed as occurring outside of the legislative process.”

Senator Bob Menendez is shown as he walks towards federal court in the Southern District of New York, in lower Manhattan, Monday, October 23, 3023.

Menendez also called for one of the charges to be dismissed because it violated the separation of powers doctrine ruling the branches of government, which was also denied.

How we got here

Menendez, his wife and two New Jersey businessmen entered not guilty pleas in a Manhattan courtroom Monday for the third superseding indictment related to the federal corruption charges they face.

The state’s senior senator as well as Nadine Arslanian Menendez, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes now face 18 counts — up from four — brought by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York including conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice and amid allegations that Menendez was working to benefit Qatar in addition to Egypt.

Who to know: List of who is charged with what in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery case after new indictment

The newest superseding indictment by the Southern District of New York alleges that Menendez, his wife and the three businessmen — Hana, Daibes and Jose Uribe — were part of a bribery scheme. Menendez and his wife allegedly received, among other things, cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for using his political influence.

Uribe withdrew his previous not guilty plea for seven counts last week and agreed to cooperate days before the new superseding indictment was released.

According to a plea agreement, Uribe could face up to 95 years in prison, though he could win leniency by cooperating and testifying against the other defendants, which he’s agreed to do.

When's the trial?

After the not guilty pleas, Judge Stein also denied the request to adjourn the trial and set a timeline leading up to the May 6 trial.

Any motions regarding the superseding indictment are due by March 25 with responses due on April 1.

The last week for the government to produce 3,500 material, a witness list and exhibit list is April 15, despite Menendez's lawyers attempt to produce the documents earlier.

The final pretrial conference will be on April 30 with the trial to begin at 9:30 a.m. on May 6.

Is Menendez running for office?

Menendez's term is up this year, rumors suggest that instead of filing to run for reelection as a democrat, he may wait to run as an independent.

The deadline to file for the June primary election is days away, on March 25. If Menendez, doesn't file to run then, rumors about Menendez are surfacing saying he plans to run as an independent.

The deadline to file as an independent is in June, a month after Menendez's trial begins on May 6. If he does file then, he will have until August to pull his name from the ballot.

When questioned by an NBC reporter on Thursday in Washington, D.C., Menendez said, “When I decide to declare whatever my path is, I will do it then. I don't have to do it on television for you."

in the meantime, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy and Rep. Andy Kim have been battling at conventions throughout the state to claim the coveted county line for June's primary election as they seek the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, while Menendez continues to fight charges in the Southern District of New York.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bob Menendez case: Judge toss motion to dismiss second indictment