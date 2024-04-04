UPDATE: FBI, bomb squad conducting connected investigations in Troy, downtown Dayton

UPDATE @ 5:21 p.m.:

The FBI office in Cincinnati is confirming that the FBI is involved in the investigation occurring in downtown Dayton and at a residence in Troy, Miami County, this afternoon.

>> FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ investigation in Miami County

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area [East Monument Avenue and Taylor Street in Dayton],” FBI Cincinnati spokesman Todd Lindgren told this newsroom. “Due to this being related to an ongoing investigation, no further details can be released at this time.”

The FBI, other law enforcement agencies and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad continues their investigation at a home on Barnhart Road, near Lakeshore Drive, in Troy.

INITIAL REPORT:

There is police activity Thursday afternoon involving Dayton police in the area of East Monument Avenue and Taylor Street in downtown Dayton.

We’ve learned so far that police have been in the area “to assist” since just after 3 p.m., according to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There were no details explaining why police were called.

We’ve also learned there are law enforcement officers dressed in military gear.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.