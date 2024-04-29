FBI arrests two more South Carolinians in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Two more South Carolinians were arrested Monday by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

The men, both from the Greenville area, are John Barry Chisholm, 34, and Michael Anderson, 44, according to a federal complaint.

They were arraigned in Greenville on Friday morning before U.S Magistrate Judge Kevin MacDonald. They each posted an unsecured bond of $25,000.

Both are charged with knowingly entering a restricted area, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted area, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to federal court records.

The total number of South Carolinians who have now been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol is 27.

Tipsters helped the FBI identify Anderson and Chisholm and steered federal agents to Facebook posts by both men that appeared to brag about their participation in a mob of Trump supporters who tried to prevent former Vice President Mike Pence from certifying the November 2020 election in which Joe Biden won a majority of electoral votes.

One tipster, who knew Chisholm personally, told the FBI that Chisholm “had posted photographs on social media from inside the (Capitol) building but that he later deleted the photographs,” according to a federal complaint that named both men.

Chisholm also wrote on Facebook that Pence had the power “to send it (the election) back to the states,” the complaint said.

Video footage obtained by the FBI showed both Anderson and Chisholm inside the U.S. Capitol, the complaint said. Each was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with large numbers “864” written in yellow across the front.

“Based on my knowledge of the area, I know that 864 is the area code for the area around Greenville, South Carolina,” the FBI agent who drafted the complaint wrote.

The agent’s name was edited out, but the complaint said he worked out of the FBI’s Greenville office and is currently “tasked with investigating criminal activity in and around the Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.”

The complaint also said Anderson and Chisholm used a bicycle rack to climb a wall at the Capitol.

More than 1,387 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested in the Capitol breach, according to the Department of Justice. Approximately 493 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law officers, including 129 charged with using a dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer. Some 140 police officers were injured in the fighting.

Attorney Beattie Ashmore represents Chisholm. Attorney Lora Blanchard, an assistant federal public defender, represents Anderson. She could not be reached for comment,.

Beattie Ashmore said that his client had been cooperative since first being contacted by the government on Feb. 1, 2021.

“I can’t explain why it took so long for charges to be filed,” Ashmore said.

“Obviously, Mr. Chisolm attended President Trump’s earlier rally. Unfortunately, he went into the Capitol for approximately three minutes. He looked around and didn’t like what he saw, and he left. He certainly caused no harm or damage to any person or property,” Ashmore said.

Max Cauthen III was the federal prosecutor at Monday’s hearing.