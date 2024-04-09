Fathers on the bridge in Baltimore

As my wife and I spent three years in Baltimore in the early 1970s while I went to law school, the collapse of their Francis Scott Key bridge in the middle of the night on March 26 got my attention for a couple of reasons.

First, I grew into considerable affection for Baltimore through my years there. Second, that long-ago experience reverberated in my mind with what happened to the crew working on that ill-fated bridge, and my curiosity about the composition of that crew.

When I completed my Army duty and arrived in Baltimore in 1970 the city was in an early stage of revitalization, especially in its inner harbor area. Corporate development had constructed one large new building in that area. Years later when my wife and I returned, that inner harbor was surrounded by new buildings and a particularly impressive aquarium.

Yet, in 1970 our law school building surrounded Edgar Allen Poe’s grave, and symbolically his poetry seemed to have a dark and chilling effect on the area. I had the opportunity to work for an investment banking firm one summer. It’s a safe bet that virtually all the bond traders I worked with lived outside of the city. The diversity was of ideology. Then I shifted to working for Legal Aid where the diversity was not so much of ideology, but of skin color. Coming from being drafted and serving in the enlisted ranks of the Army, the diversity there was both ideology and race. The contrast from the blue-blooded banking firm to the solidly Democratic legal aid was enlightening.

Larry Little

Uniquely, Legal Aid also helped me to see multiple sides of our centuries-old gender struggles. When I was assigned my first case, I represented a man whose wife was seeking a divorce under Maryland’s fault divorce laws that I had studied under a fine instructor, Professor John Ester. The couple had no children and the wife had substantial income and assets, while my client was unemployed and had no assets. When the judge awarded her alimony my client and I objected. The judge had my client handcuffed in front of me and sent to jail.

However, at Legal Aid most of my clients were in a different situation. I tried to help many single mothers with numerous children who were then trapped in the still-rampant-today conundrum of making more money from public assistance than they could from a job which would have prevented them from receiving any form of public assistance. Fathers were only occasional visitors.

That thought about absent fathers brings me back to our present time and the six men lost on that bridge on March 26. From all accounts they were far from absent fathers, they were working the hazardous night shift on that bridge, bringing home money to their families — all immigrants.

Several of them were profiled in The Baltimore Sun on April 3. The Baltimore Sun article noted that Miguel Luna immigrated from El Salvador 19 years ago and worked construction when he wasn’t operating a food truck with his wife. “Friends described Luna as a hardworking ‘family man,’ who had three children, and was also a grandfather,” the story read. They further described Alejandro Hernandez as born in Mexico and who left behind “…a wife and four children.” They wrote that Maynor Suazo, from Honduras, “…loved visiting parks and beaches with his wife and young daughter.”

It seems those fathers on the bridge are prime examples of what initiatives such as Baltimore’s “Center for Urban Families (CFUF)” aim to achieve for underprivileged fathers. On a relatively recent trip to Baltimore, I was able to attend one of their forums and I was impressed with what that non-profit was trying to achieve. Their monograph entitled “25 Years of Seeding Legacies for the Future,” is worth examination. As noted therein by their founder, Joseph Jones, Jr., “…I stepped into my fear…[and] was guided by faith and directed by fate,” to establish the non-profit to create “intergenerational wealth.”

To me, the creation of wealth through stable families with fathers present, hard-working and involved with children, enables a worthwhile present life and an invaluable legacy. However, it requires “stepping into fear,” as those fathers surely were doing that night.

Sadly, but inspiring, is what the Wall Street Journal in an article on March 28 brought home about one of the hard-working fathers on that bridge who didn’t come home. “…Maynor Suazo’ 5-year-old daughter, Alexa, didn’t yet know what had happened to her father. ‘She was glued to her dad. Her dad was everything to her.”

Alexa, your father is a true hero. Enjoy the beach with your mom, and skip stones into the water to remember your dad.

Contact Larry Little at larrylittle46@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Fathers on the bridge in Baltimore