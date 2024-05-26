Father, son killed in Pickaway County crash

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash in Pickaway County Wednesday night resulted in the death of a father and son.

The Sheriff’s Office said that just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 15-year-old John Curtis was driving a Hyundai with his father, 46-year-old Joe Curtis. John Curtis did receive his learner’s permit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hyundai was going east on Kingston Adelphi Road near Zanes-Trace Road when John Curtis drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and went into wrong-way traffic, per the PCSO.

Police continue to investigate 2017 fatal shooting of teen in east Columbus

The Hyundai crashed into a Ford driving in the westbound lane of Kingston Adelphi Rd., which caused the Hyundai to go into a ditch with the Ford coming to a rest on top of the Hyundai, per the PCSO. Both John and Joe Curtis were trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Joe Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:10 p.m. while his son was flown to Grant Medical Center and was later taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. On Saturday, John Curtis died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The sheriff’s office did not specify if the driver of the Ford sustained injuries.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.