Father, 4-year-old son drown in suspected overnight fishing accident near Tennessee River

The bodies of a father and son were found in the Tennessee River in what authorities believe may have been the result of an overnight fishing accident.

Michael Ryan Tucker, 31, and Michael Allen Tucker, 4, were recovered from the river Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told USA TODAY.

"Today is a sad day in Perry County," Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said during a news conference on the day of the discovery.

When Perry County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene that morning they found an unattended vehicle parked close to where the child's body was found in the water, Weems said.

"We began investigating and we found clues that indicated they may have been fishing," the sheriff said.

Deputies proceeded to launch boats and used sonar to discover an additional image in the water, according to Weems. The Perry County rescue squads and boats then found the eldest Tucker in the river, he said.

No foul play suspected in deaths of Michael Ryan Tucker, Michael Allen Tucker, sheriff says

The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation is investigating all possible angles of the case, but Weems said the sheriff's office does not suspect foul play.

"We believe it was an accident, a horrible accident," Weems said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these people."

Weems said the sheriff's office believes the father and son were fishing because their vehicle was found in an area where people are known to go frequently to fish off of the barges.

"There are signs there that say 'No Trespassing' and 'Employees Only,' but people ignore those signs," the sheriff said. "It was one of many drowning deaths that we've seen in this area over the years."

Area where Michael Ryan Tucker, Michael Allen Tucker were is considered 'really dangerous,' sheriff says

Weems also detailed how dangerous the area where the son and father were near the Tennessee River due to the frequent currents and the gravel surrounding the massive body of water.

"There's gravel stacked up several feet high," Weems said. "That grave can give way and off in the water you go. It's just a really dangerous place to go and spend the day with your family."

The son and father were not wearing life jackets, the sheriff said. They had been in the water for around 12 to 16 hours before a worker near the barge spotted the child, he added.

Jonathan Limehouse covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at JLimehouse@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Father, 4-year-old son drown in fishing accident near Tennessee River