After fatal crash in Peoria, investigation continues into Dunlap HS student's death

Vehicles and pedestrians pass by a memorial for Princeville teen Nevaeh Mitchell who died May 5, 2024, after a head-on collision May 4, 2024, in the 8400 block of Orange-Prairie Road in Peoria.

The investigation into a head-on collision that killed a Dunlap High School student is still in progress three weeks after the accident.

Around 11:38 p.m. May 4, a black 2012 Ford Fusion collided with a white 2012 Nissan Versa in the 8400 block of North Orange Prairie Road, causing major damage to the front of both vehicles, according to a Peoria Fire Department report obtained by the Journal Star through the Freedom of Information Act.

Nevaeh Mitchell, the 18-year-old who was driving the Nissan home from her job at the AMC movie theater near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, had been traveling north along Orange Prairie Road when her vehicle collided with a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, authorities have said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:27 a.m. May 5.

The Fire Department report stated "there was no obvious indication in the median" that the Ford had crossed over the median near the collision site.

No charges have been filed in the case. Semone Roth, spokesperson for Peoria Police Department, told the Journal Star this week that no new information was available. After the Journal Star emailed questions to Chief Eric Echevarria, Roth responded, saying Echevarria would not comment on the case until the investigation is completed.

"These investigations sometimes take a while before they are complete, but I can tell you that Peoria Police are investigating this case and has been since the very beginning," Roth said in an email. "Once they have completed their investigation, I will send out an update to the media."

The Peoria Police Department report listed the driver of the Ford Fusion as a man from Wyoming, Illinois. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment.

While the city provided reports from the fire department and police department from shortly after the crash, supplemental reports were not made available to the Journal Star due to the ongoing investigation.

Nevaeh was on the verge of graduating from Dunlap High with honors. She had earned a scholarship from Loyola University and planned to attend the school in Chicago, according to her obituary.

