Important questions remain unanswered in crash that killed Dunlap student in Peoria

The Peoria Police Department continues investigate the fatal crash that killed a Dunlap High School student.

Key questions still remain unanswered about the crash that killed 18-year-old Nevaeh Mitchell, including whether criminal charges are being pursued in the case and what led to the vehicle that struck her being in the wrong lane.

The Journal Star was told by Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson Friday morning that no new information was available. The Journal Star has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for information regarding the case.

More Peoria news: OSF, other medical professionals found liable in $41 million malpractice lawsuit in Illinois

Nevaeh was killed in a motor vehicle accident shortly before midnight on May 4. She was traveling North on Orange Prairie Road when a vehicle traveling south entered her lane and hit her head on, authorities said.

She is survived by her parents, two brothers and three sisters. Nevaeh was two weeks away from graduating with honors from Dunlap High School. She planned to attend Loyola University.

More: Tazewell County Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash on Route 24 in Washington

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: After deadly wreck in Peoria, questions linger about cause of wreck