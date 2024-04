ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed Sunday evening following a multi-vehicle crash that claimed one person’s life.

The crash happened before 8:30 p.m., just north of Meramec Bottom Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

Northbound traffic had to be diverted onto Meramec Bottom.

