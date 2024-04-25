Fashion retailer to close 16 California stores amid bankruptcy. Is yours on the list?
Express plans to close 95 locations nationwide after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.
As part of its bankruptcy process, the Columbus, Ohio-based company, which sells clothing apparel and accessories, said it would be closing “underperforming stores,” according to court documents.
Out of its 48 stores across California, the company plans to close 16 locations.
Which Express stores are closing in California?
According to court documents, these Express locations are expected to close in California:
224 Los Cerritos Center, Cerritos
234 Stonewood St., Downey
5680 Bay St., Emeryville
200 East Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido
645 Shaw Ave., Fresno
500 Lakewood Blvd., Lakewood
2149 Montclair Plaza, Montclair
22500 Town Circle, Moreno Valley
3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City
4485 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego
1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego
2800 North Main St., Santa Ana
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara
14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks
202 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks
24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Stores are expected to close no later than June 30, according to court documents.