Fashion retailer to close 16 California stores amid bankruptcy. Is yours on the list?

Express plans to close 95 locations nationwide after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

As part of its bankruptcy process, the Columbus, Ohio-based company, which sells clothing apparel and accessories, said it would be closing “underperforming stores,” according to court documents.

Out of its 48 stores across California, the company plans to close 16 locations.

Which Express stores are closing in California?

According to court documents, these Express locations are expected to close in California:

224 Los Cerritos Center, Cerritos

234 Stonewood St., Downey

5680 Bay St., Emeryville

200 East Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido

645 Shaw Ave., Fresno

500 Lakewood Blvd., Lakewood

2149 Montclair Plaza, Montclair

22500 Town Circle, Moreno Valley

3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City

4485 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego

1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego

2800 North Main St., Santa Ana

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara

14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

202 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks

24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia

Stores are expected to close no later than June 30, according to court documents.