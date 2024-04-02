Farms, houses, UK Dressage Team barn part of Bourbon County storm damage

Multiple structures in Bourbon County, including a barn used by the University of Kentucky Dressage Team, have been significantly damaged by Tuesday’s severe storm, according to Bourbon County Judge-Executive Mike Williams.

Most of the damage is located in the southern portion of Bourbon County near the Fayette and Clark county lines, Williams said. There were multiple reports of significant damage to agricultural farm buildings, particularly in the Winchester, Clintonville and Bethlehem roads area. There were also some reports of residential structure damage where trees fell on houses.

No injuries were reported, according to Williams. All the roads in the county are clear and open after officials cleared debris from the storm.

The damage to farms has led to horses escaping and running up and down roads in the county, according to Williams. The community has come together to help rebuild damaged properties.

One of the Bourbon County farms that suffered serious damage was Hidden Rose Farm. Chelsea Sherman, owner of the farm, reported that all barns and fences at the property were taken out by the storm.

Multiple horses received cuts and injuries from the storm and a veterinarian was examining the horses. Williams said a significant amount of animals in the county has been injured and Park Equine Hospital has sent veterinarians out in the community to assist.

A GoFundMe link has been created to raise funds to help rebuild the farm. Laura Palazzolo, the page’s creator, said a tornado ripped through the farm, causing the damage. The page has the goal of raising $30,000 and it has accomplished over half of that as of 2:30 p.m.

The farm is also home to the University of Kentucky Dressage Team, which is a UK club sport.

“The horse community is strong, and I would love it if we could all rally around her and give whatever support we can, whether it’s money, a place for horses to go, supplies, or just time to help with clean-up,” Palazzolo said in the GoFundMe page.

The National Weather Service is planning to send a survey team to Bourbon County to determine if a tornado touched down in the area. Williams said he will declare a state of emergency for Bourbon County.

