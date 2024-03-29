Fare beater on parole for murder busted entering Bronx subway with ghost gun

A man convicted of murder in Delaware was busted carrying a ghost gun and a bag full of crack when he tried to sneak into a Bronx subway station without paying, police said Friday.

Jermaine Greene, 42, was trying to slip through an opened exit door into the Fordham Road station in University Heights about 5:45 p.m. Thursday when he was grabbed by cops doing a station inspection, police said.

When cops stopped him, they found that Greene had two open warrants. They also quickly discovered an untraceable ghost gun and a ziplock bag of crack on him, cops said.

“He apparently didn’t get the memo that the NYPD is hyper-focused on transit safety,” NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said on X Friday. “He also didn’t get the memo that law-abiding New Yorkers are fed up with open lawlessness at the turnstiles.”

The arrest came just hours after Mayor Adams announced that the city will soon begin using weapon detection scanners at train stations to help bring down a recent uptick in violence, including three shootings at subway stations, with eight victims.

Kemper, who joined Adams at the announcement, said his officers have seized 21 guns from straphangers so far this year.

“Your dedicated cops from Transit District 11 confronted him and recovered this loaded ghost gun and felony-weight crack cocaine,” Kemper said on X about Greene’s arrest.

Greene was charged with weapon and drug possession and for fare evasion. His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Friday.

“Whether it’s good old-fashioned subway policing or the embrace of innovative technology, the NYPD will remain steadfast in keeping weapons and dangerous criminals out of our subways,” Kemper said. “New Yorkers deserve nothing less.”

Greene was arrested for domestic murder on April 19, 2004 after he killed a loved one in Delaware, police said. He was convicted of murder and was released from prison in 2018. He moved back to New York shortly afterward.

“Don’t think he was going to visit his parole officer tonight,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell joked on X Thursday night.

Even before moving to Delaware, Greene was convicted of robbery in the Bronx in 1999 and served three years in prison before being released, court records show.