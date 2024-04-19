Far right Republican Matt Gaetz endorses SC freedom caucus member running for Congress

An ultraconservative congressman has endorsed a Freedom Caucus member running for Congress in South Carolina.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, has thrown his support behind South Carolina state Rep. Adam Morgan’s, R-Greenville, bid for Congress. Morgan is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. William Timmons, R-SC, for a seat in South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

“Congress needs more America First warriors willing to fight the establishment, the uniparty and the special interests,” said Gaetz in a news release. “Adam Morgan is that warrior who will join me to fight the DC swamp to take back our country and restore our conservative values. I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy for South Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District and am excited to have him fighting with me soon for the country we love.”

Gaetz will deliver the keynote address in Greenville on April 23 at a Morgan campaign rally at the Greenville Marriott.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Congressman Gaetz to South Carolina,” said Morgan. “Matt is a strong leader in Congress and I’m thankful to have his support, as well as several other conservative members of Congress, who are committed to consistently fighting for conservative ideals and winning.”

Morgan, who is one of the most vocal members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus in the state House, has gained recognition for his efforts to promote economic growth, protect Second Amendment rights and limit government.

He also went viral after a House debate last year, featuring Morgan saying he’s committed to representing his constituents and not lobbyists or special interest groups, began circulating on the social media platform YouTube.

Still, Morgan faces an uphill battle in challenging Timmons, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump earlier this year.

“Congressman William Timmons is a terrific advocate for the people of South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump said in a news release. “A captain in the Air National Guard, he fights hard to secure our border, strengthen our military, support our veterans, grow the economy, defend our Second Amendment, and hold Joe Biden and the Radical Left Accountable. An original member of my South Carolina Leadership Team, Congressman William Timmons has my complete and total endorsement.”

In February, and again earlier this month, Timmons took shots at Morgan on the social media platform X, saying “Morgan pretends to be a fighter. But he has been MIA at the State House.” The post included a motion graphic indicating the number of votes Morgan missed on the House floor — 388 — since being elected in 2018.

Morgan said Timmon’s claims were untrue and nothing more than “political spin.”

“I actually have one of the best attendance records in the SC House. My opponent is the one with the poor attendance record—in the bottom 50% of Congress,” Morgan said on X. “It’s all public record. This is just political spin.”

The Republican primary is set for Tuesday, June 11, with early voting beginning on May 28. Whoever wins the primary will challenge Democrat Kathryn Harvey in November.