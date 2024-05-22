Fani Willis’s Warning Should Terrify Trump in Georgia Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis won her primary election in Georgia Tuesday night and immediately sent a message to the man her office is prosecuting, Donald Trump.



“I am just so humbled and so grateful to the citizens of Fulton County who made this possible. Tonight, they delivered a strong and powerful message: They want a district attorney who believes everyone deserves to be safe and everyone is entitled to some dignity,” Willis said in her victory speech.



“And it’s a message that’s pissin’ folks off, but there is no one above the law in this country, nor is there anyone beneath it,” Willis added in a pointed jab at the former president.



Willis’s victory in the solidly Democratic county is good news in the face of Republican efforts to thwart her prosecution of Trump and his allies for their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Willis was accused of appointing former special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she had a personal relationship, to the case for financial gain—and the Trump campaign sought to have her thrown off the entire case. A Georgia judge ultimately ruled in her favor, provided that she replace Wade.

The rest of Willis’s speech didn’t focus on the case against Trump, instead highlighting her efforts to lower crime and thanking her supporters and local law enforcement. But she did allude to the attacks against her both in Georgia and the U.S. at large.

“All the attacks in the world can’t stop us. And they will not stop us. This is a fight for safety. It’s a fight for justice. But most, it’s a fight for the rule of law. And we are just at the beginning of this fight,” Willis said.

“Nobody is supporting me but the people of Fulton County,” Willis added.

Right now, however, the case against Trump and his more than a dozen co-defendants is in limbo, as the Georgia Court of Appeals reviews an appeal seeking to overturn the order keeping Willis on the case. Similarly, federal charges against the Republican presidential nominee are also stalled in Washington, D.C., and Florida, thanks to the efforts of a Trump-appointed judge and the Supreme Court’s decision to review the issue of presidential immunity. It seems that Trump’s ongoing hush-money trial may be the only sure avenue to see him face some kind of accountability.

