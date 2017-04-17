It was Thanksgiving afternoon in Madison, Conn., four years ago, and the Cecchi family was getting ready for dinner. Just before the turkey was served, Paige Cecchi, then an 18-year-old college freshman, gave her older sister, Lauren, “the look,” Paige remembers. “Then we realized Dad had caught ‘the look,’” she says of her father, Mike, who is now 66. “And Aunt Denise picked up on ‘the look.’”

Wordlessly, and much to their collective surprise, about half of the assembled guests headed out to the chilly patio, where they lit up a joint and smoked marijuana together as a family for the first time. “Pass, pass, puff,” Mike describes it. “Pass, pass, puff. Everyone is looking out the window at us.”

Whom do you smoke with? That is one measure of social acceptance of weed, and when it comes to parents smoking recreationally with their children, an exclusive Yahoo News/Marist Poll finds it to be far more common than one would think, but not nearly as common as, say, families sharing a bottle of wine.

The younger the children, the less likely this is to happen. Of those parents in the survey who say they use marijuana (which is 18 percent of all parents), 93 percent say they do not smoke in front of children younger than 18 years of age. In contrast, nearly half of parents of adult children — 47 percent — say they have used marijuana with and/or in front of their kids. On the flip side, only 26 percent of adults say they have used the drug with or in front of their parents. This discrepancy likely reflects the fact that a greater proportion of millennials currently use marijuana than baby boomers.

So while it’s not the norm, the family that smokes together is a glimpse of a possible future, should trends toward legalization and acceptance continue. The survey reveals that it is less taboo now for Americans who have had experience with marijuana to be open with family and friends.

“It’s more relaxed than when I was their age,” Mike Cecchi says of the fact that he could not imagine sharing a joint with his own father when he was a teenager in the 1960s but now does so regularly with his daughters. “There’s still a stigma, because the law hasn’t changed everywhere, but it’s so much less than it used to be.”

In that way, he is typical of his generation, the poll finds, because 72 percent of baby boomers say their parents did not even talk about marijuana with them, while today, only 28 percent of parents say they have not had that talk with their kids.

Mike began using weed in 1966, when he was 18, he says, and has continued to use it throughout his life, though he hid it from his children for many years — smoking only in his bathroom and opening the window to dissipate the smell. In retrospect, there were hints, his daughters say now. (Paige and Lauren’s grown brother smokes rarely and declined to be interviewed for this article. Their mother, who the family says prefers wine to weed, also chose not to be included.)

First Lauren, now 28, started to notice that “when I was in high school … when I had a party, I might find [Mike] outside with the high school crowd.” Then there was the time that Paige, now 23, vacationed in Jamaica with her parents when she was a high school sophomore. They took a tour of Bob Marley’s house, Paige remembers, and “my dad’s the first on line” at the cannabis store there.

“That’s when I first started to figure out he might” have some experience with the drug. She would not be the first to figure such a thing out. Many Americans who use marijuana, 62 percent, think their parents have at least tried it.

After the Jamaica trip, Mike’s use became a sort of open secret in the Cecchi house. He continually reminded his children that possession of the drug was (and still is) illegal in Connecticut and that they should not drive while under the influence of any substance. At the same time, though, “we had this quiet understanding that we all enjoyed cannabis,” Paige says. “But we kept it to ourselves.”

Read More