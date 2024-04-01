Family of missing Belhaven resident urges the public for help in finding loved one

The family of a man who disappeared while on a walk in Belhaven called for the public's assistance in finding their loved one, during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Dau Mabil left his home in Belhaven Heights on Monday, March 25, 2024, and has not been seen since.

His wife, Karissa Bowley, said Mabil sent her a text message at 11:58 a.m. saying he was going on a walk and left his phone at home to charge. Bowley said Mabil going for a walk wasn’t unusual, but she expected to hear from him by mid-afternoon March 25.

"We miss Dau," Bowley said. "We all deserve love, and my love is Dau. So please help us find him."

Bowley said Mabil was last seen on video footage at 12:20 p.m. in the southbound direction on Jefferson Street, just north of High Street.

No sightings since have been confirmed.

Mabil was last seen wearing a yellow Nautica fleece hoodie around his waist, a burnt orange long-sleeve shirt, blue Adidas athletic pants with three white stripes down each side, and black slip resistant work clogs.

He is identified as a Black male, between 5’11 and 6'1 tall. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Bowley told the Clarion Ledger that Mabil is "gentle and graceful."

Karissa Bowley, Dau Mabil's wife, speaks during a press conference to ask for the public's help in finding Mabil at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson Miss., on Monday, Apr. 1, 2024. Bowley asked residents of Belhaven Heights to send in any door camera footage they have from the day he disappeared, March 25, even if he is not in it.

"We just want people to know his face and know his name," Bowley said. "Besides the cameras that are in the area, we're just hoping that the people in and around Jackson can also be cameras for us."

"If you know his face and his name and you know that he has a family who really, really wants him back, then please reach out," Bowley said.

Capitol Police have primary responsibility for the case. Jackson Police Department Chief Joseph Wade said the police department is assisting Capitol Police.

Bul Mabil has tears streaming down his face as he speaks during a press conference to ask for the public's help in finding his brother, Dau Mabil, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson, on Monday, April 1, 2024. Bul Mabil traveled from Houston, Texas after he heard his brother went missing.

Bul Mabil, Dau's brother, spoke at the press conference asking for the public to "please, help bring Dau home." Bul said the family is "desperately" trying to locate him.

If anyone has any information on Dau's whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477, Capitol Police at 601-359-3125 or Karissa at 601-566-5739. There is a $2,500 reward for a reliable tip that locates Dau.

