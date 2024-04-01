'We have them on camera': Jackson police investigates U.S. Highway 80 murder

Jackson police are investigating the death of one person who was found deceased Sunday morning in the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 80.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said one "young man" was fatally shot, and three additional people were shot at the location.

The victims' identities have not been released.

"This is another situation where young men and individuals do not know how to resolve conflict without introducing guns into the altercation," Wade said.

Wade said the police are looking for two suspects. The suspects identities have not been released.

According to Wade, the incident was caught on surveillance video at a convenience store.

"We've just installed several blue light surveillance cameras on Highway 80 to help us, and we've also increased patrol on Highway 80 to make sure we have a footprint," Wade said. "But apparently these individuals don't care about the blue light cameras because they still carried out their criminal activity."

"But they should have said 'cheese' because we have them on camera, and they will be held accountable for their actions," Wade said.

Anyone with additional information about the homicide is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Caught on camera: 1 shot dead in Jackson MS near U.S. Highway 80